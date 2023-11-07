The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, temporary housing, mission specialist, Anne Wurtenberger and mission manager Jeffery Mucclick visit with surveyor Stephen Caldwell (pictured here) at a proposed temporary housing site map. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 23:26
|Photo ID:
|8119592
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-AZ289-1440
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|MAUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Site Visit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT