    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Site Visit [Image 1 of 2]

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Site Visit

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, temporary housing, mission specialist, Anne Wurtenberger and mission manager Jeffery Mucclick visit with surveyor Stephen Caldwell at a proposed temporary housing site map. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 23:27
    Photo ID: 8119591
    VIRIN: 231110-A-AZ289-1438
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Site Visit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Maui County
    MauiFires
    TEMPHOUSING

