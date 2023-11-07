NWS Yorktown Commanding Officer meets with Tabb High School NJROTC cadets during Veterans Day Event

Poquoson, Va. (November 11, 2023) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, poses for a group photo with members of the Tabb High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) during a meet and greet. The meet and greet occurred prior to the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Poquoson City Hall, where NJROTC members took part in a brief ceremony. Elected officials from York County, the City of Poquoson, American Legion Post 273, Exchange Club of Poquoson, Poquoson Police Department, Poquoson Masonic Lodge, Boy Scout Troop 28, and other community organizations took part in the brief ceremony which honoring veterans of all services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Date Taken: 11.11.2023
Location: POQUOSON, VA, US