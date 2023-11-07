NWS Yorktown's Commanding Officer speaks at Poquoson Veterans Day Event

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Poquoson, Va. (November 11, 2023) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Poquoson, Va. (November 11, 2023) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, poses for a group photo with members of the Tabb High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) during a meet and greet. The meet and greet occurred prior to the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Poquoson City Hall, where NJROTC members took part in a brief ceremony. Elected officials from York County, the City of Poquoson, American Legion Post 273, Exchange Club of Poquoson, Poquoson Police Department, Poquoson Masonic Lodge, Boy Scout Troop 28, and other community organizations took part in the brief ceremony which honoring veterans of all services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Poquoson, Va. (November 11, 2023) Scores of veterans, elected officials, and members of the community converged at the Veterans Memorial in-front of Poquoson City Hall for a Veteran’s Day Commemoration that honored servicemembers from all branches. Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Commanding Officer, Captain Dan Patrick, served as the guest speaker during the commemoration which echoed events across the region that occurred on Saturday, November 11th.





Boy Scouts from Poquoson’s Troop 28 presented the colors, as members of the Poquoson High School band played the National Anthem. A roll call honoring 18 Poquoson natives who paid the ultimate sacrifice since World War I followed, where members of the Tabb High School NJROTC placed American flags around the small memorial. Among those whose names reverberated during the roll call was Seaman First Class Earnest T. Holloway, who perished on October 27, 1944. The 19 year old Poquoson native was assigned to PT-523, which was one of over 200 allied warships that participated in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Historians recall the battle as one of the largest naval engagements in history, where over 20,000 allied servicemembers of all branches perished including 7,000 Sailors. Ticonderoga-class cruiser, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), commissioned in 1987 and assigned to Naval Surface Force Atlantic bears the namesake of the decisive allied victory.





“This years Veterans Day theme is Forever Honor. Until mankind can put conflicts aside, we will need men and women to don a uniform and become veterans for having served in some type of military branch,” remarked Ted Imbasciani, Post Commander for the American Legion Holloway-Moore Post 273. Imbasciani served in the United States Marine Corps and later in the New York City Police Department. His opening remarks would be echoed by the commemoration’s guest speaker, Captain Dan Patrick.





Captain Patrick’s remarks noted some recent figures associated with Veterans statewide; namely that Poquoson, Virginia’s oldest continuously named city, is where over 1,100 veterans of all services call home. Since World War II, over 17,000 Virginians of all services have perished and live on in the hearts and minds of the loved ones they left behind. He also noted some noteworthy natives of the Old Dominion who served in the U.S. Navy; namely Richmond native, Samuel L. Gravely, Jr. who was the first African American to command a U.S. Navy ship in 1961 and the first African American promoted to Flag Officer 10 years later. He also mentioned West Point native, Lieutenant General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller, who is among the Marine Corps’ most decorated officers. This was also fitting, since November 10th marked Marine Corps’ 248th Birthday. Lastly, Petersburg native and fellow Submariner, Admiral John Richardson, who served as the 31st Chief of Naval Operations was also mentioned.





“Our battles – indeed our way of life – are owed not to great moments of important dates. They are not owed to the haze gray warships that send precision guided munitions into contested territory. They are not owed to the boats that prowl beneath the waves and are ready to strike at a moment’s notice. They are owed to the actions and sacrifices of these men and women who are willing to step into harm’s way for their country and for the cause of freedom,” said CAPT Patrick, which was echoed by applause from the audience. “Our victories also owed to the capabilities of our allies and partners who stand with us to deter aggression. Our victories are also owed to the capabilities and vigilance of our service members, and to the commitment that we have towards preserving peace and stability across every domain.”





A benediction and final remarks closed out the annual commemoration, which was one of many throughout the region that honored the service and sacrifices of veterans across all services.