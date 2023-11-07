Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd and 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, engage at Kahuku Training Area- JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 14]

    2nd and 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, engage at Kahuku Training Area- JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jennifer Villarreal, assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, sets up a fighting position while awaiting an attack from friendly forces during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where U.S. forces are most likely to operate and includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 8118525
    VIRIN: 231109-A-AM449-8020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, 2nd and 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, engage at Kahuku Training Area- JPMRC 24-01 [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

