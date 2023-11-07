2nd and 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, engage at Kahuku Training Area- JPMRC 24-01

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, awaits attack from friendly forces during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where U.S. forces are most likely to operate, and includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

