Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors participate in Fleet Week San Diego 2023 [Image 8 of 9]

    Sailors participate in Fleet Week San Diego 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    A Sailor assigned to Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) presents equipment to visitors on Broadway pier during a presentation in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023, November 10, 2023. FWSD is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 21:30
    Photo ID: 8118509
    VIRIN: 231110-N-ZS023-1137
    Resolution: 4274x2840
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in Fleet Week San Diego 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) host ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) host ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) host ship tour in suport of Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) host ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) host ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) host ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) host ship tour in Support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    Sailors participate in Fleet Week San Diego 2023
    Marine host presentation in support of Fleet Week San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    Third Fleet
    Fleet Week San Diego
    CNRSW
    FWSD2023
    #FleetWeekSD2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT