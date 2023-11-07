Sailors participate in Fleet Week San Diego 2023

A Sailor assigned to Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) presents equipment to visitors on Broadway pier during a presentation in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2023, November 10, 2023. FWSD is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand/Released)

