    JPMRC 24-01 Assault on KTA [Image 5 of 7]

    JPMRC 24-01 Assault on KTA

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Soldier with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, waits at an ambush point to attack blue opposition at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 17:00
    Photo ID: 8118286
    VIRIN: 231109-A-CH324-7950
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.19 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 24-01 Assault on KTA [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brendon Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRC 24-01

