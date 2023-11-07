JPMRC 24-01 Assault on KTA

A U.S. Army Soldier with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, waits at an ambush point to attack blue opposition with a rocket-propelled grenade at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

