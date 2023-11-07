Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day [Image 2 of 9]

    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day

    ELKTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Zachery Blevins 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The color guard from 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), stand with JROTC students from Todd County Central High School before the school's Veterans Day assembly, Nov. 10, 2023, Elkton, KY.
    “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream.” Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Tedford, former 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) soldier and currently a National Guard soldier quoting former President Ronald Regan as a part of his speech for the ceremony, “It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 14:54
    Photo ID: 8118181
    VIRIN: 231110-O-HT963-8471
    Resolution: 5844x3896
    Size: 14.43 MB
    Location: ELKTON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Todd County Central High School Veterans Day [Image 9 of 9], by Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day
    Todd County Central High School Veterans Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT