Todd County Central High School Veterans Day

Students from elementary schools across Todd County wave American flags while Todd County Central High School plays America the Beautiful during the school’s Veterans Day assembly, Nov. 10, 2023, Elkton, KY.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream.” Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Tedford, former 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) soldier and currently a National Guard soldier quoting former President Ronald Regan as a part of his speech for the ceremony, “It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

