    EOD Techs Visit Elementary Students [Image 3 of 3]

    EOD Techs Visit Elementary Students

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rae Timberlake 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    CORONADO, Calif. (Nov. 9, 2023) - Aircrew Survival Equipmentman First Class Adalberto Mascorrosilva, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit One (EODTEU-1) shows off an EOD bomb suit to a group of third graders at Coronado Village Elementary School. As a component of EOD Group 1, EODTEU-1 develops and facilitates realistic training to Navy EOD forces to prepare them to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rae Timberlake)

    This work, EOD Techs Visit Elementary Students [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Rae Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

