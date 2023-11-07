EOD Techs Visit Elementary Students

CORONADO, Calif. (Nov. 9, 2023) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit One (EODTEU-1) demonstrate and explain fast roping techniques to third graders at Coronado Village Elementary School. As a component of EOD Group 1, EODTEU-1 develops and facilitates realistic training to Navy EOD forces to prepare them to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rae Timberlake)

