U.S. Air Force working dog demonstration with British Army

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Central Command Area of Responsibility conduct a K-9 demonstration with British Army personnel at an undisclosed location, Nov. 2, 2023. The American military working dog and its handler endure extensive training to serve as a war fighting aid in dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with coalition forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

