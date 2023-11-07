Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force working dog demonstration with British Army [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force working dog demonstration with British Army

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Central Command Area of Responsibility conduct a K-9 demonstration with British Army personnel at an undisclosed location, Nov. 2, 2023. The American military working dog and its handler endure extensive training to serve as a war fighting aid in dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with coalition forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Working Dogs
    AFCENT
    K9

