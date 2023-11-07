U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Central Command Area of Responsibility conduct a K-9 demonstration with British Army personnel at an undisclosed location, Nov. 2, 2023. The American military working dog and its handler endure extensive training to serve as a war fighting aid in dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with coalition forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 07:43
|Photo ID:
|8117810
|VIRIN:
|231102-Z-HT982-1012
|Resolution:
|4800x7200
|Size:
|18.81 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force working dog demonstration with British Army [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
