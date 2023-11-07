Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Camera Squadron Training [Image 10 of 12]

    1st Combat Camera Squadron Training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Camera Squadron members, participate in the Perkins Challenge, Oct. 19, 2023, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Corporal William Thomas Perkins Jr. is the only combat photographer to receive the Medal of Honor after giving his life for his country. The Perkins Challenge is comprised of a 3-mile ruck, farmers carry, low crawl, Humvee push, and several other exercises to honor U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William Perkins for his sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 21:21
    Photo ID: 8117595
    VIRIN: 231019-F-HQ463-2655
    Resolution: 800x510
    Size: 289.36 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Camera Squadron Training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

