1st Combat Camera Squadron Training

U.S. Airman Christopher Lyons, 1st Combat Camera Squadron photojournalist, holds the squadron guidon after completing the Perkins Challenge, Oct. 19, 2023, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Corporal William Thomas Perkins Jr. is the only combat photographer to receive the Medal of Honor after giving his life for his country. The Perkins Challenge is comprised of a 3-mile ruck, farmers carry, low crawl, Humvee push, and several other exercises to honor U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William Perkins for his sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US