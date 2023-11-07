USS John P. Murtha Conducts Tours for Norwegian Military Members

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kevin Lopez explains the well deck capability of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a tour with Norwegian military personal connected with the U.S. Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway, (MNPP-N), Nov. 4, 2023. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

