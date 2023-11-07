Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha Conducts Tours for Norwegian Military Members [Image 2 of 4]

    USS John P. Murtha Conducts Tours for Norwegian Military Members

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Moore explains the medical capabilities of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a tour with Norwegian military personal connected with the U.S. Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway, (MNPP-N), Nov. 4, 2023. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 20:51
    Photo ID: 8117574
    VIRIN: 231104-N-YT019-1036
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 884.96 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, USS John P. Murtha Conducts Tours for Norwegian Military Members [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    ESG3

