Coast Guard establishes its first Junior ROTC units in Alabama and Mississippi

The Coast Guard and Saraland High School student cadet leaders conduct the ceremony for the establishment of the Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) unit at Saraland High School, Alabama, Nov. 9, 2023. The unit will be the second in the Coast Guard District Eight Region and only one in Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Galarza)

Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Location: AL, US