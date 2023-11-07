Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard establishes its first Junior ROTC units in Alabama and Mississippi [Image 1 of 3]

    AL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Galarza  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard and Saraland High School student cadet leaders conduct the ceremony for the establishment of the Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) unit at Saraland High School, Alabama, Nov. 9, 2023. The unit will be the second in the Coast Guard District Eight Region and only one in Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Galarza)

    This work, Coast Guard establishes its first Junior ROTC units in Alabama and Mississippi [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Carlos Galarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

