    Different generations of veterans gather at Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3]

    Different generations of veterans gather at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    11.08.2023

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Hundreds of veterans from different parts of the island gathered Nov. 8 at Fort Buchanan, home of the United States Army in the Caribbean, to participate in an appreciation event for those who have served in the armed forces. Concurrently, Army Reserve Soldiers raised dozens of American flags in the names of several veterans to honor their sacrifice.

    Puerto Rico
    Veterans

