Hundreds of veterans from different parts of the island gathered Nov. 8 at Fort Buchanan, home of the United States Army in the Caribbean, to participate in an appreciation event for those who have served in the armed forces. Concurrently, Army Reserve Soldiers raised dozens of American flags in the names of several veterans to honor their sacrifice.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 8116576 VIRIN: 231109-A-cc868-1103 Resolution: 2700x3750 Size: 821.37 KB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Different generations of veterans gather at Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.