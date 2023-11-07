Different generations of veterans gather at Fort Buchanan

Hundreds of veterans from different parts of the island gathered Nov. 8 at Fort Buchanan, home of the United States Army in the Caribbean, to participate in an appreciation event for those who have served in the armed forces.

