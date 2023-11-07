Retired Command Sgt Maj. Joe McLaughlin, former Fort Drum Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant; Sgt. Maj. Thomas West, 10th Mountain Division (LI) G3 Operations sergeant major; and Col. Kendall Clarke, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations, participate in the wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 9 at Magrath Sports Complex in observance of Veterans Day. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 13:09
|Photo ID:
|8116291
|VIRIN:
|231109-A-XX986-1005
|Resolution:
|4873x3671
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT