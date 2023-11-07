Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Retired Command Sgt Maj. Joe McLaughlin, former Fort Drum Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant; Sgt. Maj. Thomas West, 10th Mountain Division (LI) G3 Operations sergeant major; and Col. Kendall Clarke, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations, participate in the wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 9 at Magrath Sports Complex in observance of Veterans Day. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 13:09
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Veterans Day
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC

