Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders, community members and Gold Star family members honored veterans – past and present – during a wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 9 inside Magrath Sports Complex. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 8116288
    VIRIN: 231109-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 4121x3641
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony
    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony
    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony
    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony
    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum observes Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Veterans Day
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT