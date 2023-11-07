Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island [Image 3 of 5]

    Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island

    HURON, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by James Finn 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Rock Island District summer student trainees and new hires joined the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at Huron Island to build out pens and plant native aquatic vegetation as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration (UMRR) program. This visit also gave a chance for ERDC to see the progress of vegetation that was planted in 2022 and see how the plants are flourishing.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 8116095
    VIRIN: 230718-A-OF349-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: HURON, IA, US 
    This work, Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island [Image 5 of 5], by James Finn, identified by DVIDS

    Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island
    Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island
    Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island
    Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island
    Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island

    Rock Island District
    ERDC
    FWS
    Aquatic Vegetation
    UMRR
    Huron Island

