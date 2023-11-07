Rock Island District and Partners Planting at Huron Island

Rock Island District summer student trainees and new hires joined the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at Huron Island to build out pens and plant native aquatic vegetation as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration (UMRR) program. This visit also gave a chance for ERDC to see the progress of vegetation that was planted in 2022 and see how the plants are flourishing.

