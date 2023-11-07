ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 8, 2023) – Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort as part of this week’s Veterans Day celebrations, Nov. 8. Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and has honored military service throughout our company’s history. Navy Region Southeast manages and oversees shore installation management support and execution for 18 installations within the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

