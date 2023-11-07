Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort [Image 3 of 6]

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 8, 2023) – Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort as part of this week’s Veterans Day celebrations, Nov. 8. Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and has honored military service throughout our company’s history. Navy Region Southeast manages and oversees shore installation management support and execution for 18 installations within the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 10:09
    Photo ID: 8115855
    VIRIN: 231108-N-AW702-1004
    Resolution: 6374x4253
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Disney
    Navy Region Southeast
    US Navy
    Navy Band Southeast
    Magic Kingdom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT