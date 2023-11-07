Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powidz US Soldiers train for mass casualty scenario [Image 19 of 21]

    Powidz US Soldiers train for mass casualty scenario

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Louisiana National Guard’s 756th Medical Company Area Support, currently deployed to Poland, and Polish military medical first responders carry a simulated casualty to an ambulance during a mass casualty training event on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Nov. 9, 2023. During the exercise, Polish emergency medical responders evacuated some of the simulated casualties for the next level of care required. These U.S. Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners. The U.S. military’s forward presence in Europe provides a foundation for responding to threats as required and ensuring support to global operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 06:28
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powidz US Soldiers train for mass casualty scenario [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

