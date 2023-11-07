Powidz US Soldiers train for mass casualty scenario

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Louisiana National Guard’s 756th Medical Company Area Support, currently deployed to Poland, and Polish military medical first responders carry a simulated casualty to an ambulance during a mass casualty training event on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Nov. 9, 2023. During the exercise, Polish emergency medical responders evacuated some of the simulated casualties for the next level of care required. These U.S. Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners. The U.S. military’s forward presence in Europe provides a foundation for responding to threats as required and ensuring support to global operations.

