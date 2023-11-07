231027-N-VO895-1038 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable (SOC)) stand watch in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Oct. 27. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 03:13
|Photo ID:
|8115227
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-VO895-1038
|Resolution:
|4757x3171
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bataan Watch Standing Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
