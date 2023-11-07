231027-N-VO895-1038 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable (SOC)) stand watch in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Oct. 27. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 03:13 Photo ID: 8115227 VIRIN: 231027-N-VO895-1038 Resolution: 4757x3171 Size: 1.37 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Watch Standing Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.