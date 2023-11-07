Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Watch Standing Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Bataan Watch Standing Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231027-N-VO895-1017 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 27, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joseph Norris, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Cpl. Sebastian Reyes and Cpl. RG John Montalvo, both assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable (SOC)), man a M2A1 machine gun while standing watch in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Oct. 27. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    This work, USS Bataan Watch Standing Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Watch standing
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    NAVCENT

