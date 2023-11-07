Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni September 2023 calendar [Image 5 of 5]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni September 2023 calendar

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Brian Bolin, a combat photographer with Armed Forces Network Iwakuni, Defense Media Activity, broadcasts music on-air at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. AFN Iwakuni broadcasts news, music, and informational commercials to entertain and inform the community about events happening on base and more.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 02:02
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    AFN
    News
    Network
    Awareness
    Commercial
    INDOPAC

