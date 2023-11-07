Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni September 2023 calendar

U.S. Marine Corps Brian Bolin, a combat photographer with Armed Forces Network Iwakuni, Defense Media Activity, broadcasts music on-air at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. AFN Iwakuni broadcasts news, music, and informational commercials to entertain and inform the community about events happening on base and more.

Date Taken: 11.07.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP