U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin, left, Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini,, center, combat photographers, and U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery Kempton, all with Armed Forces Network Iwakuni, Defense Media Activity, talk about music requests at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. AFN Iwakuni broadcasts news, music, and informational commercials to entertain and inform the community about events happening on base and more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 02:02 Photo ID: 8115191 VIRIN: 231107-M-BA875-1020 Resolution: 4692x3128 Size: 916.76 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni September 2023 calendar [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.