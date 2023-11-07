Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Explore Marine Corps Combat Systems Display [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Explore Marine Corps Combat Systems Display

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 27, 2023) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen interact with Marines, equipment, aircraft and weapon systems as part of the bi-annual Marine Corps Combat Systems Display in front of Mahan Hall and Hospital Point. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 8113389
    VIRIN: 231027-N-BD231-1158
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 374.94 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    USMC
    USNA
    Midshipmen
    Marine Static Display

