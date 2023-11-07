ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 27, 2023) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen interact with Marines, equipment, aircraft and weapon systems as part of the bi-annual Marine Corps Combat Systems Display in front of Mahan Hall and Hospital Point. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 10:21 Photo ID: 8113378 VIRIN: 231027-N-BD231-1051 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 361.55 KB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Explore Marine Corps Combat Systems Display [Image 9 of 9], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.