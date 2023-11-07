Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hopper's Galley Crew Deep Cleans [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Hopper's Galley Crew Deep Cleans

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.02.2023

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class King Tangonan, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), deep cleans the galley’s flat grill. USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

