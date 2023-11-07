OS2 Joyner Stands Watch Aboard USS Hopper

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Justin Joyner, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), stands watch in the ship’s control room . USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 03:09
|Photo ID:
|8112903
|VIRIN:
|231102-N-XP344-4023
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
