OS2 Joyner Stands Watch Aboard USS Hopper

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Justin Joyner, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), stands watch in the ship’s control room . USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

