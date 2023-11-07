Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Firefighting Training [Image 14 of 20]

    Flight Deck Firefighting Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors practice firefighting techniques during a training event on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 03:24
    Photo ID: 8112893
    VIRIN: 231106-N-MJ302-1078
    Resolution: 2998x4197
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Flight Deck Firefighting Training [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Deck
    Washington

