    1984th U.S. Army Hospital Conducts Global Health Engagement Medical Support Mission in Independent Samoa [Image 1 of 3]

    1984th U.S. Army Hospital Conducts Global Health Engagement Medical Support Mission in Independent Samoa

    APIA, SAMOA

    10.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Naomi Pomele 

    9th Mission Support Command

    The U.S. Embassy Apia Samoa and Ministry of Health and its collaboration with the U.S Army Reserve’s medical team conducted the Soifua Manuia clinics at the Poutasi and Leulumoega district hospitals and later extended to the Moto’otua main hospital from October 12 – 26, 2023. Medical professionals from the 1984th United States Army Hospital (USAH) Brigade under the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve headquarter in Honolulu, Hawaii provided medical services support to all hospitals. The 1984th USAH military personnel are also working with citizens in their own respective communities, consisting of providers, nurses, licensed practical nurses (LPN/68C), emergency medical technicians (EMT/medics/68W), patient administrators (PAD/68G), and medical logisticians (MEDLOG/68J) from their various detachments located in Alaska, Guam, and Hawaii.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 19:17
    Photo ID: 8112266
    VIRIN: 231026-A-IY005-1002
    Resolution: 1024x576
    Size: 127.06 KB
    Location: APIA, WS 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1984th U.S. Army Hospital Conducts Global Health Engagement Medical Support Mission in Independent Samoa [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Naomi Pomele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Samoa
    Army Reserve
    9th MSC
    1984th USAH
    Global Health Engagement

