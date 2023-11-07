1984th U.S. Army Hospital Conducts Global Health Engagement Medical Support Mission in Independent Samoa

The U.S. Embassy Apia Samoa and Ministry of Health and its collaboration with the U.S Army Reserve’s medical team conducted the Soifua Manuia clinics at the Poutasi and Leulumoega district hospitals and later extended to the Moto’otua main hospital from October 12 – 26, 2023. Medical professionals from the 1984th United States Army Hospital (USAH) Brigade under the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve headquarter in Honolulu, Hawaii provided medical services support to all hospitals. The 1984th USAH military personnel are also working with citizens in their own respective communities, consisting of providers, nurses, licensed practical nurses (LPN/68C), emergency medical technicians (EMT/medics/68W), patient administrators (PAD/68G), and medical logisticians (MEDLOG/68J) from their various detachments located in Alaska, Guam, and Hawaii.

Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Location: APIA, WS