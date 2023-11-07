Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, demonstrates his point with soldiers from the 17th Special Troops Batallion, Nov. 4, 2023. Raines was demonstrating how the military is structured using a three to five model. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(This photo was edited using tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 8112175 VIRIN: 231104-Z-KL044-1051 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.24 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.