Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, demonstrates his point with soldiers from the 17th Special Troops Batallion, Nov. 4, 2023. Raines was demonstrating how the military is structured using a three to five model. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(This photo was edited using tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8112175
|VIRIN:
|231104-Z-KL044-1051
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT