    Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit [Image 5 of 5]

    Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, demonstrates his point with soldiers from the 17th Special Troops Batallion, Nov. 4, 2023. Raines was demonstrating how the military is structured using a three to five model. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(This photo was edited using tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8112175
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-KL044-1051
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Las Vegas
    Army National Guard
    Nevada National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade
    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines

