Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit

Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, demonstrates his point with soldiers from the 17th Special Troops Batallion, Nov. 4, 2023. Raines was demonstrating how the military is structured using a three to five model.

LAS VEGAS — The command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines recently visited Las Vegas to engage with Nevada Guardsmen and discuss the future of the Army National Guard. During his visit, Raines addressed several key points.



He encouraged pride in the National Guard, highlighting its unique strengths and contributions to the nation's defense.



Raines discussed the principle that leaders can effectively oversee only 3-5 individuals, which forms the foundation of the Army force structure. To illustrate this leadership principle, he conducted an interactive demonstration, involving soldiers from the audience.



He told Guardsmen not to rush through their roles within the organization and talked about the value of knowing one's job thoroughly and performing it exceptionally well to contribute to the organization's overall success. He articulated that genuine success lies in elevating and enhancing the collective capabilities of one's team, underlining the importance of team development.



Raines’ visit to Las Vegas left a lasting impression, providing Nevada Guardsmen with valuable guidance and a vision for the future of the Army National Guard.