    Command sergeant major of Army National Guard inspires, enlightens in Las Vegas visit

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Story by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    LAS VEGAS — The command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines recently visited Las Vegas to engage with Nevada Guardsmen and discuss the future of the Army National Guard. During his visit, Raines addressed several key points.

    He encouraged pride in the National Guard, highlighting its unique strengths and contributions to the nation's defense.

    Raines discussed the principle that leaders can effectively oversee only 3-5 individuals, which forms the foundation of the Army force structure. To illustrate this leadership principle, he conducted an interactive demonstration, involving soldiers from the audience.

    He told Guardsmen not to rush through their roles within the organization and talked about the value of knowing one's job thoroughly and performing it exceptionally well to contribute to the organization's overall success. He articulated that genuine success lies in elevating and enhancing the collective capabilities of one's team, underlining the importance of team development.

    Raines’ visit to Las Vegas left a lasting impression, providing Nevada Guardsmen with valuable guidance and a vision for the future of the Army National Guard.

