NMCB-5 Conducts Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2023

231106-N-LW757-1147 Port Hueneme, Calif. (Nov. 6, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 place concrete during a field training exercise (FTX) onboard Naval Base Port Hueneme Nov. 6. During FTX, NMCB-5 exercises its construction and command and control capabilities across multiple sites throughout Southern California in preparation to execute projects in support of the fleet for distributed maritime operations wherever needed. NMCB-5 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

