    NMCB-5 Conducts Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2023 [Image 4 of 11]

    NMCB-5 Conducts Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2023

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    231106-N-LW757-1046 Port Hueneme, Calif. (Nov. 6, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, guide sheet pile suspended from a crane during a field training exercise (FTX) onboard Naval Base Port Hueneme Nov. 6. During FTX, NMCB-5 exercises its construction and command and control capabilities across multiple sites throughout Southern California in preparation to execute projects in support of the fleet for distributed maritime operations wherever needed. NMCB-5 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 8111953
    VIRIN: 231106-N-LW757-1046
    Resolution: 3040x2432
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Seabees
    FTX
    Training
    NMCB-5

