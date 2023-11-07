Jacksonville Jaguars get glimpse of airpower

Officials at the 125th Fighter Wing welcomed players from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a base tour Nov. 7, 2023 at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The players included linebackers Chad Muma and Dequan Jackson, defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon, and defensive back Christian Braswell. During the tour, the players learned of the war fighting capabilities of the F-15C Eagle, donned aircrew flight equipment, viewed a static F-15 display, and engaged with Airmen from around the wing. The tour supported efforts to establish positive relationships, enhance public understanding, and promote mutual support between the 125th Fighter Wing and the local communities in which it operates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

