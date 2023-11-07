Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville Jaguars get glimpse of airpower [Image 23 of 25]

    Jacksonville Jaguars get glimpse of airpower

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Officials at the 125th Fighter Wing welcomed players from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a base tour Nov. 7, 2023 at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The players included linebackers Chad Muma and Dequan Jackson, defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon, and defensive back Christian Braswell. During the tour, the players learned of the war fighting capabilities of the F-15C Eagle, donned aircrew flight equipment, viewed a static F-15 display, and engaged with Airmen from around the wing. The tour supported efforts to establish positive relationships, enhance public understanding, and promote mutual support between the 125th Fighter Wing and the local communities in which it operates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    Florida National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard

