Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Emery 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James returns to the ship's homeport in North Charleston, S.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The crew of the James conducted a 113-day patrol and conducted counter-drug operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 13:27
    Photo ID: 8111533
    VIRIN: 231104-G-YT956-5001
    Resolution: 4525x3336
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jamie Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home
    Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home
    Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home
    Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Security Cutter (NSC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT