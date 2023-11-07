The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James returns to the ship's homeport in North Charleston, S.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The crew of the James conducted a 113-day patrol and conducted counter-drug operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 8111532 VIRIN: 231104-G-YT956-5000 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter James Returns Home [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jamie Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.